Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,102,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.69 and its 200-day moving average is $273.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

