The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.77% of Home Depot worth $2,294,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

