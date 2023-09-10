Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.38% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,024,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,279,000 after buying an additional 657,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. 6,131,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,132. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

