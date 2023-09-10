The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,016,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,130,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.42% of Walt Disney worth $2,605,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

DIS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

