HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 4,257 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $177.47. 3,182,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

