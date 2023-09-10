43,345 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,560 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 930,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 444,884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

ZI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,960. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

