HBK Investments L P Invests $1.36 Million in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HNI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

