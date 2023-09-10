HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 10,010 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

