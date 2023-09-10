HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.