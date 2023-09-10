9,418 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 1,310,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

