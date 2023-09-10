ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.35. 401,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,195. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.24. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.