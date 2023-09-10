Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $115,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.56. 1,245,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

