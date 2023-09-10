Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 32,187 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 19,859,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,057,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

