Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $112,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.94 and a 1 year high of $177.78.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

