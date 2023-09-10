Stephens Inc. AR Has $22.51 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

BA traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.27. 5,759,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

