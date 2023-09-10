Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and approximately $45.73 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,903,756 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

