118,753 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 3,773,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

