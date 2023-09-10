ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $630,240.48 and approximately $52.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00020457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,772.43 or 1.00023529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000642 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

