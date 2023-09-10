HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 180,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 203,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other El Pollo Loco news, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,752.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other El Pollo Loco news, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,752.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 100,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,952.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,385,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 288,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,070. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

