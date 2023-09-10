HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.09% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $55,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 90,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,790. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.