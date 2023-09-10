HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 68,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 44,265,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,920,536. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

