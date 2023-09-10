HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.06% of Premier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Premier by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,647,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 343,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PINC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,348,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.