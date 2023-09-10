HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 393,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

