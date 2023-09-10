HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.15% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 1.8 %

BMBL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.87. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMBL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.