HBK Investments L P Takes $5.27 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Hayward accounts for about 0.0% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 303,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,472. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,530 shares of company stock worth $2,344,811. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.