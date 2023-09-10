Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

