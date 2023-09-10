Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.86. 787,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,597. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

