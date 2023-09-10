Cetera Investment Advisers Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.34. 411,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,625. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

