Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BIV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,721. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

