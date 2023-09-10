Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,248,354 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,354 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 36,534,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
