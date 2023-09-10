Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 229,192 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 817,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,480. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

