TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Posts Earnings Results

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 1,786,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,439. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TuSimple by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,883,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TuSimple by 38.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,166,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.