Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

