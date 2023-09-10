Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.