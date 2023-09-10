iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.39. 981,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

