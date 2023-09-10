Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 163,857 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.