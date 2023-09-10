First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.90% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 446,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

