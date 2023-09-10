Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,810 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $63,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,694 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.