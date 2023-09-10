iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,809 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

