Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,827 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $90,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 9,009,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

