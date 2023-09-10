Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,489 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $34,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after buying an additional 3,329,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alight by 34.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,258,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 1,350,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 518.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,710 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alight by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Alight Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

