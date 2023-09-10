Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892,186 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

