Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125,535 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,264,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.74 and its 200 day moving average is $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

