Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $59,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,358,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 433.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 175,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

