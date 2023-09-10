Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.09. 266,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.