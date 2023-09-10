Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 245 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.09. 266,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,550. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

