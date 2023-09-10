2,428,528 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,428,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,405,000. KeyCorp accounts for about 0.6% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.3 %

KEY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,448,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Company Profile



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

