Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,569. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

