Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in AGCO by 412.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 486,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

