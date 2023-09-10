Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,159 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,632,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.51. 1,666,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,575. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

