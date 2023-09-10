Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,885 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ATI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 470,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

